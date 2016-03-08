Why Higuain can remain to Chelsea despite transfer ban

Gonzalo Higuain can remain to Chelsea despite the Blues transfer ban, Tuttosport confirms. The Turin-based paper confirms what Calciomercato.com had written a few months ago: Higuain can remain at Chelsea because he's already been registered with the Blues.



The Argentinean striker arrived in South West London in the January transfer window. He agreed to join Maurizio Sarri's side on loan with an option to buy. The Premier League giants have now an option to stretch his loan spell for one more season for € 18 million. Alternatively, they can sign the player on a permanent deal for € 36 million.



Juventus can't sell Higuain for a lower fee in order not to register a capital loss. The Old Lady is looking to selling Higuain permanently and Maurizio Sarri has already asked Chelsea's board to make an investment to secure the services of Higuain on a permanent deal.



If Chelsea want to retain Higuain, however, they have to activate one of their clauses by the end of June which is when the agreement with Juventus for the player's loan move expires.



Higuain has five goals in 13 Premier League appearances so far this season. Chelsea have mathematically qualified for the next Champions League and the Blues are still in race to qualify for the Europa League final.



