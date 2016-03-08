Why Inter failed to sign Juventus target in their December approach

03 February at 12:15
Serie A giants Inter reportedly missed out on the signing Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal and have now already lost the race to their fierce rivals Juventus.

While Juve's move for the Welshman is all but done, they did try signing him this month for a fee that Arsenal demanded. But the move failed and Juve will now have Ramsey on a free transfer at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercato states that Inter tried signing the player in December and made an approach, but the bianconeri had already agreed terms and had acquired the personal terms of the player.

