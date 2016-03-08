Why Inter will be hoping Pochettino goes to Real Madrid

SHOW GALLERY

Inter continue to be involved with some of the top stories of the transfer market, and their latest chase is connected to the biggest news in the football world, namely Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Real Madrid.



Inter are currently hot on the trail of Tottenham’s Mousa Dembélé but the situation is a bit complicated. There is no agreement as of yet between Inter and Tottenham for the 30-year-old. His deal is set to expire in June 2019 and he has not struck a renewal yet with the club. Inter believe they can lure him despite the salary likely being a bit lower.



It certainly appears Dembélé wants to stay in London under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino and the Argentine manager would like to keep him, according to Corriere dello Sport.



However, Pochettino has emerged as a top choice to fill the vacancy left by Zidane in Madrid. Inter will be cheering for that move as it will give license to a Dembélé exit, one that the Nerazzurri will be hoping sees the Belgian ply his trade in Italy for the first time.

