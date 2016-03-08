'Why Juventus don't want Higuain back from Chelsea'
11 February at 21:55Our editor in chief Stefano Agresti has spoken with Radio Sportiva about the last issues at Juventus: from Marcelo to Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain who joined Chelsea on loan with an option to buy. The Blues have an option to make his move permanent or to extend his loan for one more season and Agresti explained why Juventus don't want the Argentinean back at the club.
"Juventus don't want him back because his salary is too high. They eased his move to Chelsea because they think the Blues offer more guarantees to sign the player on a permanent deal".
As for Dybala, Agresti said: "The real problem is not to arrive on top, but it's to remain there. He needs to show more personality, he needs to show he is a leader of Juventus. At his age, he must do it. Marcelo? He is a possibility. He is sending messages to Juve and he is a close friend of Ronaldo but he will only arrive if Juve sell Alex Sandro".
