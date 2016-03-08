Why Juventus fans won’t sing and are dressed in all black
29 September at 19:00Juventus are currently tied 1-1 with Napoli in one of the year’s biggest Serie A fixtures. Last year’s champions take on the side that nearly stole their crown in a game which has already offered so much. Napoli took the lead after Jose Callejon set up Dries Mertens; the Belgian back in the same role he played under Maurizio Sarri at the front of Napoli’s attacks. However, Juventus soon equalised after Cristiano Ronaldo picked out Mario Mandzukic on a cross and the Croatian headed home.
One noticeable thing at the Allianz Stadium is the lack of songs from Juventus fans, specifically the Curva Sud. The Curva Sud revealed why in a statement:
“The attitude of the South Curve at this beginning of the season should not make one think of a resentment towards the team, but the reasons are different:
After seeing the 100 euro season ticket for the current season, those who want to follow the team in many trips, you will have to deal with the expensive price of the Guest Sector that seems to know no limits. Politics that, in addition to being unshareable, are unacceptable. At this step the steps will become "exclusive environments" and "elitists" ", estranging from the same poor social groups.
In addition to these reasons, on which we wish to raise public awareness, we intend to support the protest of thousands of fans who are making their voices heard at all the stadiums against the introduction of the "Code of Conduct" - Daspo Societario.
In summary:
OUR PASSION HAS BEEN KILLED.
For this Saturday against Napoli the South - first and second ring - will be dressed in black and we invite everyone to wear a garment of this colour.
Customers of the South Curve”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments