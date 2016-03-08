Why Juventus have an edge on Barcelona in pursuit of Pogba
01 September at 17:00Manchester United re-signed Paul Pogba for a then world record fee from Juventus in 2016 and after spending two years with the English Premier League club, the France professional footballer now wants to leave the Red Devils.
Paul Pogba cannot leave Manchester United and two clubs, the Old Lady and Barcelona wanted to sign him. As per the information gathered by Tuttosport, the 25 year old dreams of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at the Turin club.
Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. The opportunity to play with the former star player of Manchester United is something that has convinced Paul Pogba. This is why he would pick a return to Juventus over an opportunity to sign for Barcelona.
As per the information gathered by Tuttusport, Paul Pogba still shares a good relationship with Juventus players and their leaders and that is why they also have an advantage.
