Why Juventus turned down Arsenal, Liverpool and AC Milan target

Juventus had a chance to sign Cagliari’s Nicolò Barella last summer but the Old Lady didn’t wrap up a deal with Cagliari because of the player’s price-tag.



Sources have told Calciomercato.com that the Serie A giants didn’t want to invest lot of money to strengthen the midfield. The Old Lady had already signed Emre Can and the German was enough for the Italians to make a step forward in the middle of the park.



Barella, who is now being linked with some of the best European clubs out there, has spoken to Sky Sport about the recent transfer speculations that see Liverpool, Arsenal and both Milan clubs interested in the Cagliari star.



Barella’s price-tag is reported to be in the region of € 50 million. “I don’t know if that’s the correct price”, Barella said.



“This is decided by the club and the agent, we’ll see what happens in the future. I don’t think about transfers and I am only focused on Cagliari. I’m happy to know big clubs want me, it means I am doing well.”