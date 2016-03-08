Why Juventus will be desperate to tie down new Italy star Kean

After a slow start, Roberto Mancini’s Italy finally look to be bringing pride back to the national team.Mancini’s first game, a dull 1 – 1 draw at home to Poland, was nothing to write home about, however since day one his insistence on youth has been breath of fresh air for a nation that is synonymous with seasoned, veteran, professionals.Roma wonderkid, Nicolo Zaniolo was called up without making a Serie A appearance, while the player dubbed the ‘new Pirlo’, Sandro Tonali, was called up in November, despite only playing for Brescia in Serie B.This time it was Juventus star Moise Kean who made the headlines, and indeed history, becoming the first millennial to score for the Azzurri, a record he also holds for Juventus in Serie A.It was expected that since then the youngster would balloon into one of the world’s best young talents, however a disappoint loan spell a struggling Verona last season proved to be a bad move for the player, who only manged 4 goals all season.However, this season the player is again showing what he is capable of, fresh off the back a brace against Udinese, the Italian has opened his International account. The champions will be desperate to tie Kean down to a long-term deal this summer, as his current contract expires in the summer of 2020 and they don’t want to risk losing the player at a cut-price next year.They will wary of the influence Mino Rinola has over such situations, the super-agent is renowned for ruthlessly getting, what he considers the best deal for his client, and Kean’s performances will only be displaying the young talent in the shop window of all of Europe’s top clubs to see.The Turin based club will be desperate to avoid a repeat of 2017 when Kean was in a contract dispute with Juventus, his dad publicly embarrassed the Italian champions when he said they didn’t fulfil their promise of providing him with tractors for his agriculture business back in the Ivory Coast.Kean will not be happy to settle for sitting on the bench much longer, and with side features Ronaldo and with the recent renewal for Mandzukic it is hard to see how many starts the youngster will get in this Juve side, one thing is for sure though, he’s a player that just made history and looks to have a great future in the Azzurri shirt ahead.