Why Leandro Paredes is the ideal Biglia replacement for AC Milan in January

It was immediately clear that Lucas Biglia's injury is serious, as the Argentine was seen at the San Siro on crutches. The former Lazio man will be out of action for four months, or until March when the season will be in its peak. AC Milan had a shortage of players in the midfield department already, but with the injury of Biglia, reinforcements in the January transfer market are obligatory.



To date, behind the "starters" Kessie, Bakayoko and Bonaventura (who is also experiencing a physical problem), there are only Bertolacci, Mauri and Montolivo, who have collected 161 minutes altogether throughout the season.



Probably from here until January, we will see greater use of some of them, especially Bertolacci. But the reliance of Gennaro Gattuso on other players is a clear signal. Milan will have to hope for a rapid growth of Bakayoko. The Frenchman will have to play all games from here to January, as well as Kessie, who is becoming increasingly irreplaceable.



The hope of the Milan fans is that the club can find a suitable reinforcement in the January transfer market. Although it is still not clear how much availability Leonardo and Maldini will have, Leandro Paredes, linked with the club in the recent weeks, represents an ideal profile to replace Biglia, and become the present and future of the Rossoneri midfield.



The price evaluation of the Argentinian from Zenit is 30 million euros. Certainly not a small expense, but the investment would be long-term, given the age of the player (24). Aaron Ramsey, another name in the orbit of Milan, is probably more feasible than Paredes (contract expiring in June), but his characteristics are slightly different from what Gattuso's team needs now.



