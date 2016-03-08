Fiorentina star the new Vidic that Man U and City need to sign

At the age of 20 years old, Nikola Milenkovic has become one of the core players of this young Fiorentina side led by Stefano Pioli. It is no surprise that many of the top European clubs are observing the Serbian, who is often labelled the 'New Vidic, with great interest.



The player arrived at Fiorentina last summer from Partizan Belgrade at the age of 19 years. New to the country, to the style of football, he started off as a mere prospect on the bench and until January only featured in one cup game and one Serie A match.



However, eventually, his growth and work brought the desired fruit and Pioli started noticing it. In the second half of the season, the giant Serb became a regular starter for La Viola and with him, Fiorentina managed to pull off several impressive results, most notably a 3-0 win at home against Napoli.



After an impressive second half of the season, Milenkovic was rewarded with a call-up by Serbia to feature at the FIFA Wolrd Cup in Russia, where he started all three matches for Serbia in the group stage, proving his qualities on the international stage.



The player's growth has been exponential and this season he is an undisputed pillar of Pioli's defence, mainly featuring at the right-back position. But versatility is one of his great strengths. His main position is in the centre of the defence, but he can play equally as well on the right side.



With a height of 195 centimetres, he is a dominant presence in the air, both in the opposition's box as well as his own during set pieces. He is an aggressive defender, who at times have problems with discipline, but at the age of 20, there is a lot of room to work on that aspect.



Despite this height, he is seemingly very comfortable on the ball and is also quite quick and as pointed out, at the age of his, he has incredible room for growth, despite already performing regularly on a high level.



Taking all this into consideration, Milenkovic would be a very handy addition for both Manchester clubs. However, perhaps the Red Devils are the team more in need of his services, considering the centre-back crisis at the club.

Nikita Fesyukov