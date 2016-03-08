Why Man United fans should be mad with Pogba and Mourinho
25 October at 11:40Manchester United are currently going through a negative period. The Red Devils sit in 10th place in the Premier League table and lost against Juventus 0-1 at the Old Trafford in their third Champions League group stage fixture. Meanwhile, the two men who United fans should count on most - Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba - have evoked even more reasons for dissatisfaction.
It is obvious that the fans of the most successful English club were not happy with Mourinho's season up to now, considering the poor results achieved in all competitions, however, on Tuesday the Portuguese coach gave them another reason to express their discontent.
In the most delicate moment of the match, rather than thinking about the field and ways how to try and equalize, Mourinho showed a hand gesture with three fingers to the Juventus fans, reminding them of the treble he won during his time at Inter.
This only shows the decline of the once respected coach, who now prefers gesticulations and showing off in front of the fans than actually caring about what is happening on the pitch, where Manchester United are struggling greatly. This was a completely unnecessary gesture that should rightfully leave United fans and the management disappointed, with the risk of dismissal growing with every negative result.
Meanwhile, Pogba has been a target of criticism throughout the season for not being able to show his best for United in contrast with the French national team. Many fans also expect more leadership and responsibility from the midfielder, who arrived from Juventus two years ago.
Pogba's performances, in general, are not as negative as some say, with the player netting 4 goals and assisting 3 in 12 matches for United in all competitions, but despite this, the 25-year-old added more fuel to the criticism, with a simple presence on a photo.
After the match, Juventus attacker Juan Cuadrado published a photo with Pogba from the locker room, with both players smiling as if they won the match, but only one player won and it was not the Manchester United midfielder.
Despite suffering a loss, Pogba resembled a player who celebrated a win with his teammate, showing disrespect to his own team but above all the fans of the English club.
It is hard to find an explanation for this, even though the player himself might not give importance to it and consider it just a meeting with a friend, but it definitely does not look good, especially during such a poor period for his club.
