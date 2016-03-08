After Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Real Madrid and join Juventus in the summer transfer window, Gareth Bale became the main player at Real Madrid.

Florentine Pérez wanted to bring Brazilian super star Neymar from Paris St Germain. But that plan flopped, I know Gareth Bale is the main player to Real Madrid.

As for the

information gathered by Diario Gol

, the dream of the president of Real Madrid is still to sign Neymar from PSG and that will be done in the transfer window after the end of the season that is currently ongoing.

If Neymar joins Real Madrid, then Florentino Pérez will try to sell Gareth Bale, who is untouchable for the new manager. If that happens, then it will be good news for both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as United are interested in Bale and Spurs have a first refusal on Bale.