Why Man Utd missed out on Juventus defender Medhi Benatia
26 January at 10:55Premier League Manchester United reportedly made an attempt to sign Medhi Benatia and were close to signing him in the last few days.
SportItalia state that United had offered Benatia a contract of about 3.7 million euros a season, but the player demanded a wage of more than 4 million euros a season.
The defender's future lies in Qatar, where he will arrive on Monday to undergo a medical at Al-Duhail.
