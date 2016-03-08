Why Man Utd missed out on Juventus defender Medhi Benatia

26 January at 10:55
Premier League Manchester United reportedly made an attempt to sign Medhi Benatia and were close to signing him in the last few days.

SportItalia state that United had offered Benatia a contract of about 3.7 million euros a season, but the player demanded a wage of more than 4 million euros a season.

The defender's future lies in Qatar, where he will arrive on Monday to undergo a medical at Al-Duhail.

