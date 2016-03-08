Why Man Utd target rejected PSG move
15 September at 14:00Over the summer, Leonardo Bonucci returned to Juventus, just a year after he left the club in favour of a pay increase at AC Milan. Milan and Juventus swapped Mattia Caldara with Leonardo Bonucci this summer, in a deal which also saw Gonzalo Higuain join Milan on loan with an option-to-buy.
PSG and Manchester United were both interested in signing Bonucci before Juventus snatched the defender from the grip of Milan. PSG, in fact, offered Bonucci a salary of €6.5million a year, in a deal that would see him join up with former Juventus and Italy teammate Gianluigi Buffon.
However, ultimately, Bonucci decided that the offer to return home was too good to resist and thus settled for earning less to be back in Turin, as he links up with other new signing Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus aim to finally try and bring the Champions League trophy back to Italy.
