Why Manchester United defender's Serie A return could collapse

Juventus and Interand both clubs have been in talks with the Red Devils to sign the Italian full-back in January.Darmian's Manchester United contract expires in 2019 but the Red Devils can activate their unilateral clause to extend the player's stay at the club for one more season.If United decide to extend the player's contract (a likely option, given that Man United don't want to lose the player as a free agent), Juve and Inter will have a chance to sign him on loan.Both Serie A giantsbut are open to signing the player on loan with an option to buy.At the moment, however, InterAs for Juve, the Old Lady is waiting for Leonardo Spinazzola to agree on Bologna's loan move but the player seems determined to remain at the club until the end of the season.Juve could still decide to sign Darmian regardless Spinazzola's decision but at the moment talks with Manchester United have been put on hold.@lorebettoLorenzo Bettoni