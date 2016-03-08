Why Maurizio Sarri is already an idol for many Chelsea players

Everybody seems to be crazy for new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri who has won the first two official Premier League games in charge of the Blues.



Sarri beat Huddersfield and Arsenal for 3-0 and 3-2 respectively and English media are starting to know the former Napoli manager who arrived at Stamford Bridge after many weeks of negotiations between Napoli and the Blues.



​English media and Chelsea fans are already loving Sarri and the same feeling seems to be shared by many Chelsea players as well.



According to The Sun, in fact, Sarri has allowed the Blues’ players to spend some time in the morning with his family and in order to do that he has changed the time of some training sessions.



​Schools begin at the beginning of September in England and Sarri has allowed his players to spend some more time with their children in the morning.



​Most Premier League coaches have not made the same decision of Sarri and hopefully this choice will help the Italian manager to create a better environment inside the Blues’ dressing room.

