Why Milan should sell Donnarumma, but not to Juventus

Juventus have long been linked with a move for Milan’s goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma. They have a history of attempting to sign the biggest Italian talents, and the young keeper is certainly in that bracket. Even going back to when Marotta was at the club, the interest has always been there. Their method of business is similar to that of Bayern Munich in Germany, by buying the top talent from within their own league, they simultaneously strengthen themselves, whilst weakening their opponents and rivals, and in recent years have looked to raid Napoli, Roma and Fiorentina, and now it could be Milan’s turn.



Milan are clearly focusing on youth for the future, and while that may at first glance seem at odds with a decision to sell a top young talent, the wages that Donnarumma earns at the club(€13 million net per season) have paid a considerable part in their current FFP issues, and removing him from the wage bill, even if it is at a knocked down price, would be a prudent financial move for the club going forward, and would provide them with both the capital funds, and the necessary wriggle room in the wage budget that the club so desperately needs now.



But selling him to Juventus should certainly not be countenanced by Milan. If Leonardo’s interest is genuine in the 20-year-old, that would undoubtedly be better for Milan than allowing to line up against them in Serie A, especially at Juventus. In times gone by, when Milan were at the peak of their powers, selling such an asset would not even have been considered, he would have stayed with the club for the duration of his career, but these days the footballing landscape has changed dramatically, and the club should look to cash in on him while they can.

