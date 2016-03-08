Why Moise Kean was left out of Juve squad v. Bologna
26 September at 10:10Juventus’ young phenomenon Moise Kean has not been called up by Massimiliano Allegri for the Bianconeri’s match against Bologna tonight in Serie A.
The Tuscan coach has stressed on many occasions that Kean’s contribution could be decisive during the course of the season, but the Italian striker will not feature at the Allianz Stadium this evening.
The reason for this is purely medical, as Kean has suffered an allergy attack. This will force him to miss his team’s challenge against Pippo Inzaghi’s side. A real misfortune for the youngster, who was called up for the match against Frosinone, but now will not even have the opportunity to make the bench.
The 18-year-old player, who spent last season on loan at Hellas Verona, has not yet featured in a competitive match for his club this season. It remains to be seen, whether being at Juventus will have a positive effect on his development or the club will regret not sending Kean out on loan for more game experience.
@lorebetto
