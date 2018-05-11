Why Morata is moving closer to Juventus move
11 May at 16:40Italian news outlet Tuttosport have reported that Juventus are now a step closer to resigning Alvaro Morata from Chelsea.
The 25-year-old Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid this past summer for a big fee of 60 million pounds. Despite that, the Spanish forward has struggled to settle in and find his feet in England. While he has scored 11 times in 30 starts and has assisted six times too, he has not made the desired impact for Antonio Conte's men.
Tuttosport report that the fact that PSG will be subject to FFP sanctions from UEFA will make sure that Juventus find it a wee easier to sign the Spaniard as PSG too were interested in signing the former Real Madrid man.
PSG will be forced to limit their spendings in the upcoming summer and not signing Morata will be one way they could do that. It is expected that would-be new manager Thomas Tuchel moves Kylian Mbappe to the striker position to keep Edinson Cavani out of the squad or to possibly sell him.
Juventus will also benefit in the chase for Anthony Martial because of PSG's financial restrictions.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments