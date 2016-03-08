Why Politano is key to Inter beating Milan to midfield target

According to what has been reported by Tuttosport today, there is set to be a Milan derby to secure the signature of Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan. Duncan, who was linked also with Lazio in the summer, is being linked heavily away from the Neroverdi and the two Milan teams are eager to sign him up.AC Milan have been considered, up to this point, as favourites for his signature but now, after discussions between Inter Milan and Sassuolo regarding the full purchase of Politano - whose redemption cost is set at €20m, Inter appear to be sniffing around Duncan too.It could be that Inter Milan use this pre-existing track to their advantage and shut Milan out of the deal.

