Why potential Mourinho departure is bad news for Juve
30 September at 11:30Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United yesterday, with goals from Felipe Anderson and Marko Arnautovic; and an own goal from United’s Swedish centre-back, Victor Lindelof. With this result, combined with United’s Carabao Cup exit to Frank Lampard’s Derby County and all the reported tension between Mourinho and Paul Pogba; the Portuguese manger’s days in Manchester look to be numbered.
At first glance, a Mourinho exit is good news for Juventus; as they are set to travel to Old Trafford in the Champions League in October and an unsettled, manager-less Manchester United could potentially be the most ideal scenario for the Bianconeri. However, if Mourinho leaves, it could scupper Juventus’ plans to sign Manchester United’s World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba.
Pogba currently wants to leave United, due to his poor relationship with Mourinho. However, if Mourinho goes and, for example, Zinedine Zidane becomes head coach, Pogba could be tempted to stay in Manchester, therefore eliminating the possibility, or at the very least the ease, of Juventus signing back their former star.
