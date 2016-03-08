Why Roma are ahead of Real Madrid in Champions League group G

The Group G in Champions League is one of the most challenging so far.



Roma, Real Madrid, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen are included in the group and at the moment the Russians are the leaders with four points in two games.



CSKA beat Real Madrid 1-0 yesterday and will face Roma in the next two games of the group stage.



The Giallorossi lost the first game of their European campaign for 3-0 against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu but got back on track yesterday when they hammered Viktoria Plzen 5-0 at the Olimpico.



The Serie A giants are currently sitting third in the group G because they scored more goals than Real Madrid in the first two games.



Even if the Spanish club beat Roma 3-0, Uefa rules state that until both games of the group stage are played, the classification of clubs in the group stage depends on the goal difference and on goals scored.



Both Real Madrid and Roma have three points and both clubs have the same goal difference (2). The Serie A giants, however, have scored five goals while Real Madrid have just three, that’s why at the moment Roma sit second in the table.



​When all the games of the group stages will be completed, however, in case of even points the team with the best goal average in direct clashes will go through.

