In fact, both the French side and Roma had announced the deal on Twitter, which according to Roma's sporting director Monchi was Bordeaux' initiative. However, despite this, the Brazilian ended up at Barcelona, who came in with a last-minute offer.

“Once we found the agreement with Bordeaux, about 30 minutes later their president, Stephane Martin, called me to tell me that there were a lot of rumours surrounding the deal, and for them it would be better to make an official statement. I told him that, for us, it would not be ideal – as we are listed on the stock exchange and have to respect certain rules – but he insisted, and they ultimately did a tweet to announce the agreement.

“Because of this, we also followed up with the same statement. Everything was done, but about an hour after the announcement, there started to be suggestions of a new interest from Barcelona."

Roma are now planning to take legal action against Barcelona, as they aren't happy with how the situation was conducted. Take a look at our gallery to see how the deal progressed, from start to finish.

Yesterday, former Bordeaux man Malcom was announced by Barcelona, even though he was destined to join Roma just a day ago.