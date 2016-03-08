Why Ronaldo has not been called up to the Portugal squad
04 October at 15:00Portugal have named their squad for the matches against Poland and Scotland in the upcoming international break, with the notable absence of Juventus’ €110 million signing Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo has helped Juve get off to a flying start this season, with the Bianconeri winning nine games in nine matches in all competitions.
Ronaldo was absent from Portugal’s last squad too having not played for the national side since the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Ronaldo will remain in Turin with Juventus to work with Massimiliano Allegri and the rest of the team. However, this is all by request of the forward himself, who has asked Portugal head coach Fernando Santos to be excluded from both retreats.
Portugal’s squad:
Goalkeepers : Beto, Claudio Ramos, Rui Patricio.
Defenders : Cedric Soares, Joao Cancelo, Kevin Rodrigues, Luis Neto, Mario Rui, Pedro Mendes, Pepe, Ruben Dias.
Midfielders : Bruno Fernandes, Danilo Pereira, Gedson Fernandes, Pizzi, Renato Sanches, Ruben Neves, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho.
Forwards: André Silva, Bernardo Silva, Bruma, Eder, Gonçalo Guedes, Helder Costa.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments