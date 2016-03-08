Why Ronaldo used to call Rooney 'The Pitbull'
05 November at 16:15Cristiano Ronaldo spoke in an interview with GoalHanger about his former teammate at Manchester United Wayner Rooney and described the good relationship both had on and off the pitch. The Juventus star also explained why he called him 'The Pitbull'.
"I was calling him, between me and my mates, 'The Pitbull', I remember when he lost the ball he was so powerful, strong guy, he had a powerful shot and scored many goals," Ronaldo clarified.
