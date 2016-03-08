Why sacked Chelsea manager Conte rejected Real Madrid: details
13 July at 15:20Chelsea have finally done something today that they have long been waiting to do, which is to sack their manager Antonio Conte.
A statement on their website read, "Chelsea Football Club and Antonio Conte have parted company. We wish Antonio every success in his future career.”
As per the information gathered by the English press the Daily Mirror, Antonio Conte did not take the job offer of Real Madrid because he wanted to wait on the 9 million pounds pay off from the English Premier League club.
Real Madrid were looking for a new manager in the month of June after Zinedine Zidane decided to leave the Spanish La Liga club. Real Madrid had contacted Antonio Conte to find out if he would replaced Zinedne Zidane as their new manager.
The former coach of Italy and Juventus decided not to take the offer of Real Madird. Thus, Real Madrid appointed Julen Lopetegui.
