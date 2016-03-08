Why Sarri to Chelsea has not been announced yet
14 July at 09:30CalcioMercato understand that delays in Jorginho's Chelsea medical are causing delays in the club's announcement of Maurizio Sarri as the new manager.
The Blues' signing of Jorginho is set to unlock their signing of Sarri from Napoli too, with the club having hijacked Manchester City's move for the Italian midfielder.
It is understood that while Jorginho arrived in London for his Chelsea medical yesterday, certain delays in the process are leading to delays in the Blues' official announcement of their new manager.
Sarri has already signed a three-year contract with Chelsea and left the club's offices after doing the same yesterday evening. Gianfranco Zola too has signed with him and will be the club's assistant manager years after having left Stamford Bridge as a player.
Antonio Conte was officially sacked as the Blues boss yesterday about a year and two months after winning the Premier League title.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
