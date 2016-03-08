German outlet BILD have linked Manchester United and Chelsea with a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.If that isn't what we can call 'a same old' rumors again, there can't be a better time for either of these clubs to sign the Chilean midfielder, whose contract at the Bavarian giants runs out in the summer of 2019.While we aren't talking about need here and neither are we presuming that the rumor is true, what we are saying is that if either of United or Chelsea or any other club want to sign Vidal, it is this.The report from BILD states that Bayern Munich want 35 million euros to part ways with the former Juventus man and they are willing to sell the player this summer, if the right offer arrives.And with Niko Kovac's men already having signed Leon Goretzka on a pre-contract deal some months ago, Vidal will be pushed further down the pecking order if he stays and could be willing to leave the club.