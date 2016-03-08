Why today is crucial in negotiations between Sarri and Chelsea
31 May at 11:55Today could be a crucial date in the negotiations surrounding Maurizio Sarri and his switch to Chelsea from Napoli.
Carlo Ancelotti has already taken over as Napoli's manager last week, meaning Sarri is now unemployed but a release clause of about 8 million euros in his contract means that he is still contractually and legally tied with the partenopei.
A report from SportItalia says that the expiration date for Sarri's 8 million euros release clause is today (31st May, 2018) and from tomorrow on, Chelsea will be able to negotiate with Napoli for Sarri over a lesser fee than 8 million euros.
Chelsea will renew talks with Napoli tomorrow as they look to seal the signing of Sarri.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
