Why Tottenham lead Inter in race for midfield star
11 September at 18:45Both Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan are interested in signing Porto’s Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera.
Herrera, 28, impressed many with his performances for Mexico at the FIFA World Cup in Russia and his current contract with the Liga NOS side expires in the summer of 2019. Therefore, in January, both Inter and Tottenham can enter talks with Herrera’s representatives; to try and agree terms for the summer.
However, Tottenham hold the advantage as they could offer Herrera a move to the Premier League in January, without having to wait until the summer. Inter, on the other hand, cannot sign any more non-EU players this season, having met their quota and, therefore, would have to wait until the summer.
Herrera has little to no intention of signing a new contract with Porto, with it widely expected that he will embark on a new challenge – with England and Italy appearing to be the most likely destinations.
