Will De Vrij feature for Lazio v Inter? Latest update
14 May at 16:22Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij has already played his last game for the Rome based club against Crotone over the weekend.
The I Biancocelesti has one more game left this season, which will be against Inter. The clash between the two sides will decide who will qualify for the next season’s Champions League. Inter are fifth in the table with 69 points, trailing Lazio by three points, who are fourth.
Lazio v Inter next Sunday will be the Champions League play off clash and De Vrij is unlikely to feature against the Nerazzurri. The Dutchman’s contract at Lazio expires in the summer and he will move to San Siro as a free agent in the summer.
De Vrij will have a talk with Simone Inzaghi anytime before Wednesday to see if he will take part in Lazio’s starting XI to face Inter. However, he is unlikely to feature on Sunday, meaning Crotone was the defender’s last match in Lazio shirt.
