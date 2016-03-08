Will Gonzalo Higuain star in the Supercoppa Italiana against Juventus?
15 January at 14:00Gonzalo Higuain is having a torrid time at AC Milan. After signing on loan in the summer, Rossoneri fans were full of optimism about the Argentine; hoping he could bring them up to the Champions League. However, Higuain has been disappointing and his frustration has grown with the Milan management to the point where he is now requesting to leave the club.
Chelsea are interested in the forward and the Blues’ interest in Higuain has only increased with time. Regarding the Supercoppa Italiana, Sky Sport are reporting that Higuain may feature tomorrow in the Supercoppa against Juventus. However, the reports also suggest that if Chelsea are able to agree a deal with Higuain and Juventus/Milan, he will not play.
A meeting is set today between Juventus and AC Milan, to discuss what next for the player and how they will approach the coming weeks. Milan may look to purchase Higuain outright themselves before shifting him on to Chelsea, or, if not, Juventus will need to cancel the loan and therefore cut the costs Milan have been paying.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments