Will Monchi attempt to bring Luis Alberto back to Sevilla?

What will happen to Lazio’s Luis Alberto? The 26-year-old Spaniard whose contract expires in 2022, has a very close bond with Sevilla. He grew up at the Andalusian club, and transfer rumours have consistently linked him with a return to the club where he developed, and it seems the temptation to return to Spain is strong. As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, we must ask ourselves if the former Roma sporting director Monchi, now back at Sevilla, will return to Italy for the Lazio midfielder, a player he had already tried to sign before his arrival at Lazio.

At the end of last summer, Sevilla tried to lure Alberto away from Lazio with a €30 million offer, but Lotito said no as the transfer window in Italy had already been closed for some time. Everything is set to be repeated, but there is a new sporting director this time, who has had the opportunity to watch the exploits of Luis Alberto closely over the past two years. There is only one certainty in this, if Sevilla want to seal a deal for Luis Alberto, their offer must be generous as Lazio do not want to part with him.