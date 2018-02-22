Will Pochettino succeed where Mourinho failed on the Perisic front?

Inter Milan finished off this season on a big high as they were able to qualify for next season's Uefa Champions league. This means that they will most likely be able to keep all of their stars but Ivan Perisic's future remains in doubt. Mourinho's United were after him last season but failed to get him. According to FC Inter News, it seems like Tottenham are now interested in the Croatian winger. The Spurs have reportedly talked to his agent as they would love to get him but it remains to be seen if Inter Milan are interested in letting him leave.