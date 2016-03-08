Willian wants Juventus move
03 October at 09:30Willian's time at Chelsea is likely coming to an end. The Brazilian has a contract expiring with the West London club in the summer of next year and it looks as probable that he will leave as he will stay with the Premier League club.
Willian supposedly would like a move to Juventus, to link up with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, as well as the chance to play alongside countrymen Alex Sandro and Douglas Costa, and forming a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus have become somewhat notorious in recent seasons for their smart zero-cost deals, with the likes of Emre Can, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot all joining the club with no base fee at the expiry of their contracts with Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG respectively.
However, Juventus are reportedly cautious about the move as Willian will be 32 next summer and with an already aged squad, the Bianconeri may choose to sign younger players instead, to balance their team heading into the future.
