Pjaca unsure about Juventus future

The Croatian professional footballer, Marko Pjaca has left Juventus and then moved to Fiorentina in the summer transfer window.



The club from Turin allowed the winger, Marko Pjaca join Fiorentina on a loan deal and his new club will have an option of signing him on a permanent transfer. Marko Pjaca says he always wanted to join Fiorentina, but he is not sure if he will play for Juventus again.



"A return to Juve? Now I'm in Fiorentina player and I'm just thinking about having a great season. We'll see what happens after That," he said.



"It was a long negotiation but I wanted to come here and I'm glad it's happened. I can not wait to start playing. I will give you everything this season



" I'm ready, I'm here, I'm happy.



"The number 10 shirt? First of all it's an honor, but also a responsibility. I want to show everyone that I deserve to wear it."