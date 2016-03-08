...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Winners and losers of Serie A week 10

30 October at 12:00
It was an exciting weekend of Serie A action, with 32 goals stretched across the 10 games that took place. Juventus came back from behind to win, Inter and Lazio did battle in Rome and Napoli were left to work hard for a point against Roma. Join CalcioMercato as we take a look at the matches played this week, before taking a look at the winners and losers of Serie A match-week 10.
 
Atalanta started the weekend strongly, thumping Parma 3-0 in a convincing victory. Juventus came back from behind against Empoli to claim all three points on Saturday afternoon; Cristiano Ronaldo scoring an important brace to save the Bianconeri from embarrassment. Torino and Fiorentina played out a 1-1 draw in their clash on Saturday night.
 
Sunday kicked off with a 2-2 draw between Sassuolo and Bologna before the 3pm kick-offs finished Cagliari 2-1 Chievo, Genoa 2-2 Udinese and Spal 0-3 Frosinone. Sunday concluded with AC Milan’s 3-2 defeat over Sampdoria, in which they came back from behind to win, and Napoli’s 1-1 draw with Roma in which Dries Mertens scored a late equaliser to give Ancelotti’s side a point.
 
Monday saw the final game of the week, where Inter Milan triumphed 3-0 victors over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.
 
To see the winners and losers of this week, scroll through our gallery!
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Bologna
Chievo
Empoli
Fiorentina
Frosinone
Genoa
Inter
Juventus
Lazio
Milan
Napoli
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Torino
Udinese
Cagliari
Spal
Parma

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.