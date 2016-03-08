Winners and losers of Serie A week 10
30 October at 12:00It was an exciting weekend of Serie A action, with 32 goals stretched across the 10 games that took place. Juventus came back from behind to win, Inter and Lazio did battle in Rome and Napoli were left to work hard for a point against Roma. Join CalcioMercato as we take a look at the matches played this week, before taking a look at the winners and losers of Serie A match-week 10.
Atalanta started the weekend strongly, thumping Parma 3-0 in a convincing victory. Juventus came back from behind against Empoli to claim all three points on Saturday afternoon; Cristiano Ronaldo scoring an important brace to save the Bianconeri from embarrassment. Torino and Fiorentina played out a 1-1 draw in their clash on Saturday night.
Sunday kicked off with a 2-2 draw between Sassuolo and Bologna before the 3pm kick-offs finished Cagliari 2-1 Chievo, Genoa 2-2 Udinese and Spal 0-3 Frosinone. Sunday concluded with AC Milan’s 3-2 defeat over Sampdoria, in which they came back from behind to win, and Napoli’s 1-1 draw with Roma in which Dries Mertens scored a late equaliser to give Ancelotti’s side a point.
Monday saw the final game of the week, where Inter Milan triumphed 3-0 victors over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.
