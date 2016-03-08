With Arsenal out of the game, Roma hope to wrap up deal for France World Cup winner
10 August at 12:15Serie A giants Roma are reportedly back in the race to sign French World Cup star Steven N'Zonzi, with Arsenal now not in the chase for the midfielder.
It was earlier reported that a disagreement between the Roma board and the manager of the club- Eusebio di Francesco saw a deal for N'Zonzi fall through.
Gazzetta dello Sport now state that the deal is back on the cards for the giallorossi as the midfielder has given his readiness to join the club this summer after his demands were deemed excessive by Monchi.
Barcelona are also after N'Zonzi and could do what they did with Malcom, but Roma are cautious and aware. They want the player again and an agreement could be close because the player has given his approval about a possible move.
Roma's negotiations for RB Salzburg midfielder Diade Samassekou are complex since the club has armored the midfielder very well.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
