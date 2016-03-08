With Gattuso’s arrival, Ibrahimovic to Napoli still possible
12 December at 11:25Italian Serie A giants Napoli are still optimistic about signing veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is a hot property now a day as he is set to become a free-agent in January after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31.
There have been reports that Serie A outfit AC Milan are closing in on the signature of the former Sweden international in the mid-season transfer window.
But as per the latest report, the Naples-based club are still optimistic about signing Ibrahimovic, especially after the arrival new manager Gennaro Gattuso who has played with the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker during the 2011-12 season.
The report further stated that negotiations between Napoli’s hierarchy and the veteran striker’s camp is still underway but a financial package is yet to be agreed.
It is believed that Ibrahimovic is looking for a salary of €4 million for first six months along with €8 million for another 12 months, whereas Napoli are willing to offer €2 million for first six whereas €6 million for the next 12 months.
