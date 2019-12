With Gattuso’s arrival, Ibrahimovic to Napoli still possible

Italian Serie A giants Napoli are still optimistic about signing veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com The 38-year-old is a hot property now a day as he is set to become a free-agent in January after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31.There have been reports that Serie A outfit AC Milan are closing in on the signature of the former Sweden international in the mid-season transfer window.But as per the latest report, the Naples-based club are still optimistic about signing Ibrahimovic, especially after the arrival new manager Gennaro Gattuso who has played with the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker during the 2011-12 season.The report further stated that negotiations between Napoli’s hierarchy and the veteran striker’s camp is still underway but a financial package is yet to be agreed.It is believed that Ibrahimovic is looking for a salary of €4 million for first six months along with €8 million for another 12 months, whereas Napoli are willing to offer €2 million for first six whereas €6 million for the next 12 months.