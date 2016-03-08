With Juventus contract expiring, Cuadrado wants to stay
08 September at 15:35Juventus star Juan Cuadrado has his current deal expiring next summer but he is keen on staying at the bianconeri.
Cuadrado joined Juve from Chelsea in the summer of 2015 on an initial loan deal but signed permanently for the club in 2017 for 20 million euros. Since then, he has been a part of the side.
Ilbianconero understand that while the Colombian is worried about his future at Juve, he is not too worried despite his current deal set to run out in the summer of 2020.
He made his intentions clear in a recent interview after Colombia's game against Brazil and said: " Even if I have only one year of contract I think I will stay, because I am happy to be part of Juventus and very grateful to the club . I hope you find the best solution, I am in the hands of God."
Cuadrado is happy with Juventus, Juventus and Maurizio Sarri are happy with Cuadrado. The technician appreciates his tactical versatility and aims to use him occasionally even as a full-back on the right wing, as well as in a more advanced position in the attacking trident.
If Juve don't offer a new deal before January, he could be open to offers of 20 million euros. But there is very high chance that the Old Lady offer him a new deal before the end of the season.
