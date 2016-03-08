With Ronaldo linked to the club, Juve's price on the stock market rises
04 July at 20:25With Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly "close" to Juventus, Marca.com have reported that their price on the stock market boomed upwards today. There have been a lot of talk about Cristiano Ronaldo of late as his Real Madrid future is now in heavy doubt. As Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the biggest names in the world of football, his name being linked to Juve saw their stock market shares go up by 5.89% today financial specialists have confirmed. Other than giving the bianconeri a World class player, getting Ronaldo would also be tremendous for their brand.
WILL REAL MADRID REALLY SELL HIM? - This has been a question that has been going around social media of late as it seems like Real Madrid might very well let him leave if they receive a 100 million euros offer. Let's not forget that Ronaldo is looking to get a 30 million euros per season salary. Time will tell as his future remains a huge talking point...
