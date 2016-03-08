With Sarri in charge, Chelsea are now ready to offer €70m for Real and Liverpool target
14 July at 12:45The Blues of London finally have their new manager and are not ready to assemble their squad ahead of the 2018-19 season. They have already made a huge signing in Napoli stand-out Jorginho and their eyes have shifted north to Rome in the hopes of acquiring a new goalkeeper ahead of Thibaut Courtois’ likely exit.
According to Il Tempo, Alisson is always inching closer to saying goodbye to Roma. On the tracks of the Brazilian goalkeeper is Chelsea, who have made a 70 million euro plus bonuses offer. Real Madrid also remains at the window and are ready to sign, already with a rough agreement in place with the player.
Alisson burst onto the scene last year after serving as Wojciech Szczesny’s backup in the 2016-17 season. He was a large part of Roma’s run to the Champions League semi-finals this season, keeping clean sheets in every home match in the competition until the 4-2 win over Liverpool in the second leg.
