Wolfsberger-Roma: The official line-ups

Wolfsberger (4-3-1-2): Kofler; Novak, Sollbauer, Rnic, Schmitz; Schmid, Leitgeb, Ritzmaier; Liendl; Weissman, Niangbo.



Roma (4-2-3-1): Mirante; Santon, Fazio, Mancini, Spinazzola; Cristante, Diawara; Zaniolo, Pastore, Kluivert; Kalinic.​

In less than 30 minutes, the Europa League clash between Wolfsberger and Roma will kick-off. Paulo Fonseca has announced his starting eleven for the game, opting to start the new signing Kalinic up front rather than Dzeko.