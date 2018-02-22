Wolves and Monaco receive encouragement in striker chase
09 May at 16:45AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso is unlikely to hand Andre Silva a start in the Coppa Italia final against Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico on 9 May.
The Portuguese international joined Milan from Porto before the start of the season. Calciomercato.com claims the striker will be allowed to leave after spending one season at San Siro.
Amongst the potential suitors, there is Wolves and AS Monaco. The English club were promoted to the Premier League after winning the Championship. Throughout the season, he was linked with a move away from Milan.
Milan has ruled out the possibility of allowing Silva leave, but they are now looking at the option of allowing him leave the club in the summer. Super agent Jorge Mendes is working on helping his compatriot find a new club.
Silva will be sold by Milan if any club can come in with an offer of €30 million as they are not looking to negotiate on the price tag because they paid €38 million to Porto.
