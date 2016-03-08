Wolves and Valencia interested in AC Milan flop
17 July at 18:00André Miguel Valente da Silva, also known as Andre Silva is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays for AC Milan.
Andre Silva signed for AC Milan from the Portuguese club of Porto in the summer transfer window of 2017. The 22 year old had a troubled time with the Rossoneri and is now looking to leave the Serie A club in the summer transfer window.
The Portuguese international striker is now been guided and managed by one of the best agents in world football Jorge Mendes. As per the information gathered by Sky Sport Italia and relayed by Calciomercato.com, the super agent is working hard to find Andre Silva a new club in the summer transfer window.
So far, two clubs that have emerged are from the English Premier League club and the Spanish La Liga clubs. From the English Premier League club is Wolverhampton Wanderers and from Spain, it is Valencia.
