Wolves’ Cutrone eager to join Fiorentina in January
26 December at 18:00English Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers newly-signed striker Patrick Cutrone is eager to join Italian Serie A giants Fiorentina in the January transfer window, as per Sportitalia cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 21-year-old has been struggling to cement his place in the starting XI at his new club following his summer move from Serie A giants AC Milan for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.
On the other hand, the Viola—who are currently struggling on the domestic front—are in the market to sign a striker as they are looking to bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Cutrone has now shown his eagerness towards moving to Fiorentina in the mid-season transfer window.
The Italy U21 international has represented Wolves in 24 matches in all competitions in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score three goals along with providing four assists.
