Wolves edging closer to sign AC Milan’s Andre Silva
04 June at 15:35English Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly in a 'pole position' to sign AC Milan striker Andre Silva, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Portugal international is being heavily linked with a move to England after his parent club Milan have reportedly decided to part ways with the striker in order to balance their books after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.
Silva had a relatively decent time on loan with Sevilla during the 2018-19 season, but fell out of favour after a promising start in La Liga. He found the back of the net nine times in the league and was expected to be signed on a permanent basis by the Andalusian sign at one point.
It is believed that the 23-year-old will cost Wolves fee in the region of €30 million and he will be a backup option for their ace forward Raul Jimenez.
