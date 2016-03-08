Wolves interested in Juventus’ Keane

Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Juventus young striker Moise Kean, according to Corriere dello Sport.



The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Turin in the ongoing transfer window in order to get more minutes on the field.



It is believed that the Turin-based club valued the Italy international at around €40 million and would like to include a buy-back clause in the deal.



Wolves will be the third club to have linked with Keane as previously both Everton and Arsenal have also showed interested in one of the most highly-rated prospect around.

