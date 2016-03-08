​Wolves are interested in signing Lazio defender Bastos, according to the latest reports from the Birmingham Mail.

The Black Country side is ready to make some signings after earning promotion, a much-needed return to premier league action after several years in the Championship.

​Wolves could get Bastos for a cut-price deal, as he is worth just under €15 million. Though he has netted four times in Serie A this season, he is struggling for playing time, making only 15 league starts.

​With Coach Nuno Espirito Santo considering the use of a three-man defence, someone like Bastos is useful, as he played in the same formation at Lazio under Simone Inzaghi.

​Bastos still has two years on his current deal but is, along with Wallace, behind Luiz Felipe in the pecking order.

Check out some of his defensive highlights here!