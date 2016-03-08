Wolves interested in Lazio defender, costs €15m
04 July at 14:10
Wolves are interested in signing Lazio defender Bastos, according to the latest reports from the Birmingham Mail.
The Black Country side is ready to make some signings after earning promotion, a much-needed return to premier league action after several years in the Championship.
Wolves could get Bastos for a cut-price deal, as he is worth just under €15 million. Though he has netted four times in Serie A this season, he is struggling for playing time, making only 15 league starts.
With Coach Nuno Espirito Santo considering the use of a three-man defence, someone like Bastos is useful, as he played in the same formation at Lazio under Simone Inzaghi.
Bastos still has two years on his current deal but is, along with Wallace, behind Luiz Felipe in the pecking order.
Check out some of his defensive highlights here!
Go to comments