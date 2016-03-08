In fact, Silva has added fuel to the rumours by stating that: "My future? Now is not the time to talk about AC Milan". The striker got limited playing time with his national team at the World Cup, failing to put any type of stamp on the tournament.

Despite his comments, Milan already have clear ideas about his future at the San Siro. The Rossoneri are looking to offload two strikers this summer, one of which will be Carlos Bacca. The other one, on the other hand, is yet to be decided, but it stands between Andre Silva and Kalinic.

Mirabelli and co. would only sell the former for a fee of €38m, which they bought him for last summer. However, at the moment this seems far-fetched and the most likely departure relates to Nikola Kalinic, who could leave for a substantially lower fee.

Joining AC Milan last summer, Andre Silva has failed to cement his spot in the starting eleven. Therefore, it seems the Portuguese target man could be heading towards the exit.